Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old wonderkid who has taken world cricket by storm with his terrific display with the bat, has been named in the Indian T20I squads for Ireland, England and the Asian Games too. Sooryavanshi, thus, is the youngest ever men's cricketer to be picked for the senior India squad. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was effusive in his praise for Sooryavanshi's abilities.

"What do you say? For a young kid, what he can do. You saw even in the playoffs, almost single-handedly he carried Rajasthan Royals. For a young kid, I don't need to spell it out how well he is batting. And it's not just this season, he had a great start last season. For a young kid in a competition that's as competitive and as high-pressure an environment, how explosive he is and how game-changing he can be. For those who have watched cricket, especially T20 cricket, we have watched high hopes of him, he just has picked himself really," Agarkar said.

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