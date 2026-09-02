The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host a long-standing review meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday, where all office bearers, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman, are expected to be in attendance. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had told IANS on July 10 that a detailed review meeting was to happen after India's tour of England would end on July 19. The meeting was initially called to address India's T20I series defeats in England and Ireland, as well as the ODI series loss to England. But it was postponed due to the T20I tour of Zimbabwe and the Test series in Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0 and 1-0, respectively.

Sources familiar with the meeting's agenda told IANS on Wednesday that the high-level meeting will finally happen on Thursday. "Yes, there is a meeting scheduled on September 3. All top Board officials and other concerned members are scheduled to arrive in Mumbai for it by tonight.

"The in-depth discussion will primarily revolve around the recent results of the senior men's team and reviewing where things went right and wrong. The discussion will also be around the ongoing injury concerns around many players like Hardik Pandya and drawing future plans for important assignments like the multi-format tour of New Zealand, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home and 2027 Men's ODI World Cup," further said sources to this news agency.

The ongoing fitness challenges in the senior men's team were fully visible in Tuesday's squad announcement for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana have been provisionally selected for the series to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from September 13-17.

Pandya's non-selection after the triumphant 2026 Men's T20 World Cup campaign on home soil remains another pressing concern for the Indian team stakeholders. While Pandya is viewed as a major figure for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup campaign, ongoing injury concerns, with the latest one understood to be a blow on the shin, has meant that how much workload he can carry as a seam-bowling all-rounder in an ODI game is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, former India captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, currently serving as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), is set to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 18 at the board's headquarters in Mumbai.

The draft electoral roll for the AGM, as seen by IANS, will see representation from 31 of the 35 state units. The AGM will hold elections to select two representatives of the IPL Governing Council.

Four state associations - Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bihar - will miss the convention due to unspecified administrative issues.

Apart from Ganguly, ex-India players Venkatesh Prasad, current the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President and Saurabh Tiwary, presently the Secretary at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) will be present, so as former Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah, who is at the helm of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA).

Maharashtra Cricket Association will be represented by court-appointed administrator Govinda Sanap, while Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will be represented by President Rohan Jaitley.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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