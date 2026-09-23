Chennai Super Kings (CSK) officials will meet in the coming days amid reports of team leaks and match-fixing approaches within the dressing room to plan a course of action, according to a report. A recent sting operation by Tehelka alleged that a CSK player was providing inside information to a former domestic player, who sold the details to London-based bookmakers for Rs 60 lakh per match. According to a report in Cricbuzz, CSK board officials will meet at their upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduld on September 25, to discuss issues pertaining to anti-corruption activities within the team.

"We have our Annual General Meeting (AGM) coming up. Our board will meet ahead of the AGM. We will discuss the matter," the report quoted a CSK official as saying.

The former player, who played six first-class matches, allegedly sold the information to a bookie for Rs 3 crore.

The former player also allegedly claimed that he had access to the team's playing XI through a Delhi-based player even before matches started and suggested that he could help fix IPL matches in 2026 if his source was picked at the auction. However, his source was not picked for the season.

The former cricketer also claimed in the expose that his source would provide classified information about a team participating in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). The expose revealed that the information matched a DPL game played on August 3 earlier this year.

DDCA did not name anyone but admitted that it had taken note of the allegations, which it described as "unverified and unsubstantiated."

The expose did not reveal the name of the CSK player.

Another report claimed that a "corrupt approach" was made to wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi but he was smart enough to follow the anti-corruption protocols.

However, Bedi clarified on his Instagram account that he had not received any approach from anyone.

"I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by ex Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka Sting Operation concerning alleged match fixing involving a CSK player nor do I have involvement in any such activity," Bedi wrote on his official Instagram page.

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