The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the names of the winners of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League on Wednesday. The board fetched a total of INR 4669.99 crore from the 5 bidders that won the ownership of the franchises. Adani Sportsline made the biggest of all five franchises, winning the owners of the Ahmedabad team for a price of INR 1289 crore. Next came Indiawin Sports who earned the rights for the Mumbai franchise with the bid of INR 912.99 crore. Among the men's Indian Premier League franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were the only ones to have bagged a team.

JSW GMR Cricket and Capri Global Holdings earned the rights of the Delhi and Lucknow franchise with bids of Rs. 810 crores and 757 crore respectively.

List of Women's Premier League franchise owners:

1. Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd: Ahmedabad franchise for Rs. 1289 crores

2. lndiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd: Mumbai franchise for Rs. 912.99 crores

3. Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd: Bengaluru for Rs. 901crores

4. JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd: Delhi for Rs. 810 crores

5. Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd: Lucknow franchise for Rs. 757 crores

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the whopping bids that the board received for the first edition of the WIPL. In fact, the bids surpassed the money that the BCCI had fetched for the first edition of the men's Indian Premier League in 2008.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder.

“The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin....,” Jay Shah tweeted.

