India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload became a huge a topic of discussion during the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw earlier this month. While it was pre-decided that Bumrah will play only three matches during the tour, calls were made to include him in the playing XI for the fifth and final Test with India trailing 1-2 before the game at The Oval. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna rose to the occasion, bagging five and four wickets respectively in the second innings as India won the match by six runs to draw the series.

Interestingly, India won both the games in England in which Bumrah was rested. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is the latest to weigh in on the workload debate, but didn't mention Bumrah's name directly.

While Irfan acknowledged that fast bowling comes with a set of challenges, he also insisted that once a player gets out on the field, the key is to give their 100 per cent out there.

"I believe that technology and recovery should go hand in hand. You should also listen to your body. But once you step onto the field, workload shouldn't be a consideration anymore. Then it's just a battle. One team against another. You have to win. It's a battle, and your only focus should be on winning by any means," Pathan said during a chat on Lallantop.

"Recovery and field technology are fine. But once you step in, you're wearing the Indian jersey. After that, don't look back. You can't say, 'I'll just bowl four overs' or 'I'll bowl three overs'. People don't just say this, they do it. That's how it works these days," he added.

Irfan re-iterated that while his comments weren't directed towards a single player, he gave the example of Siraj, whose workload isn't taken too seriously.

"I'm talking about everyone, not just one player. Everyone. Siraj, on the last day of the last Test, was bowling at 145 km/h. He has a workload too, right? This applies to everyone. But once you step in, you give it your all," Pathan highlighted.

Siraj bowled tirelessly in the series, rolling his arm for 109 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the second Test due to workload management, has bowled 86.4 overs, Prasidh Krishna 62 overs in two games and Akash Deep 72.1 overs in two games.