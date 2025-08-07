The opening match of The Hundred cricket league saw a bizarre incident as play was halted after a fox entered the ground. This year's competition began with a match between defending champions Oval Invincibles and London Spirit but it was the incident that stole the spotlight. A fox ran into the field during the run chase and the commentators as well as spectators were left amused by the incident. The fox continued to run around before making its way out of the field.

Coming to the match, Sam Curran and Rashid Khan took three wickets each as Oval Invincibes clinched the win in the opening match.

There's a fox on the field!pic.twitter.com/3FiM2W90yZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2025

Meanwhile, England Test captain Ben Stokes, who missed the fifth Test due to a shoulder Injury, said that finishing on the losing side at The Oval was bitterly disappointing after India snatched a nail-biting six-run win on the final day to level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

England needed 35 runs with four wickets in hand to win the match and series on the final day of the encounter at The Oval. However, India's fightback on Monday was led by pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Siraj finished with a five-wicket haul while Krishna bagged four wickets to take the side over the line in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

"It's obviously always difficult when you can't participate in the game. Another hard-fought game, down to Day 5, both teams have put in so much energy and effort into it. Bitterly disappointed we couldn't get over the line. But really proud of my team with everything they've put in," Stokes said in the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on Chris Woakes' courageous decision to come out to bat with his left arm in a sling, the England captain said he is proud of his team for putting their bodies on the line.

"Disappointed we couldn't get the series win. When it got to the situation it did, there was no question in Woakesy's (Chris Woakes) mind (about batting). He spent yesterday thinking about which way around he was going to bat. We've got guys who've gone out there and played with broken fingers and broken feet. It shows how much it means to these players to play for their countries. I'm very proud of what the players have done and I'm sure Shubman is too," the all-rounder said.

(With IANS inputs)