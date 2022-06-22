Sarfaraz Ahmed's best time in Pakistan cricket team colours came at the 2017 Champions Trophy, when he led his team to a title-winning run. Under Ahmed, Pakistan defeated Indian cricket team in the final to lift the title. Ahmed, now 35, has played 49 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is for Pakistan over a period of 14 years. He last featured in an international match in November, 2021 when he played in a T20I against Bangladesh. He has, however, regularly featured in domestic cricket and Pakistan Super League in recent times.

Now, a video has gone viral in social media where Ahmed can be seen getting bowled by his five-year-old son Abdullah. A huge crowd gathered for the street cricket and the young Abdullah is told by a gentleman to bowl against his father. After getting bowled, Ahmed is seen smiling.

Watch: Sarfaraz's son bowls him out

Shabash Beta Abba ki he wicket he ura di @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/rpvdxcNUVv — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) June 20, 2022

Earlier, Sarfaraz said he does not want Abdullah to pursue cricket as a profession.

"Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But, I don't want him to become a cricketer," Sarfaraz said during an interview on a local media channel.

"Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I don't want Abdullah to face. It's human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts."

Pakistan have enjoyed a brilliant last couple of years in the 50-over format. Apart from the blip against England away from home, they have taken on all comers and emerged victorious, including 2-1 series wins against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Promoted

They defeated Australia by the same margin when they came to visit Pakistan for the first time since 1998. West Indies stood no chance against Pakistan as they were rampaged 3-0.

This period of brilliance has come under the captaincy of Babar Azam, who has led by example for Pakistan in all formats of the game.