The news of former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak's death left the entire cricketing community utterly shocked. Streak, who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2005, died on Sunday after battling liver cancer for a long time. His wife Nadine Streak took to her Facebook handle and shared the sad news of her husband's death. Many former cricketers also came forward and shared their respective condolences to the Zimbabwe great, who has scalped 216 wickets in Test cricket.

Taking To X (formerly Twitter), former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, "Sad to hear the passing away of #HeathStreak. He was a prominent figure in the rise of Zimbabwe cricket in the late 90's and early 2000's and very competetive. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and friends."

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Heath Streak was not only a great cricketer but a fabulous gentleman also. With his demise and that too at such a young age, cricket world has lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. May his pious soul rest in peace."

Former India batter VVS Laxman also expressed his condolences and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to #HeathStreak' s family and friends. He was a fierce competitor and led Zimbabwe admirably. May God give strength to the bereaved family."

A few days ago, former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga announced the death of Streak on social media, only to deny it hours later after a message from his captain, but by then condolence messages by several former cricketers had surfaced.

"RIP Streaky," Olonga wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

In Test cricket, Streak claimed 216 wickets and scored one century — against West Indies — and 11 half-centuries for Zimbabwe. In 189 ODIs, he bagged 239 wickets and made 2,943 runs with 13 fifties. He is the highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe by a long margin in both Tests and ODIs.

In 68 ODIs as captain, he led Zimbabwe to win in 18 and lost 47 while three finished without any result. In 21 Tests, Streak captained Zimbabwe to wins in four while they lost 11 and drew six.