Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in the Indian Premier League 2026. He started the tournament on a brilliant note but finds himself struggling after two consecutive ducks this season. The right-handed batter scored a two-ball zero against Lucknow Super Giants and a golden duck against Mumbai Indians. This is the second instance when Kohli has scored a zero in back-to-back IPL innings, after 2022 when he was dismissed without scoring a run against LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former England players Phil Tufnell, David Lloyd, Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook laughed over Kohli's golden duck while discussing him on the podcast Stick to Cricket.

"Jacob Bethell got 27. Oh, lovely knock," said Tuffnell regarding the RCB opener, who scored a run-a-ball 27 in the same game that saw Kohli being dismissed for a first-ball zero.

Lloyd said, "So, the mischief of this. I mentioned that word again, is that you can learn so much from batting with Virat Kohli, you're out first ball."

The statement was followed by huge laughter from the four Englishmen.

Following RCB's dramatic last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, Kohli was asked to deliver the post-match team talk in the dressing room. The 37-year-old took the opportunity to crack a hilarious joke at his own poor form.

Kohli began his team talk by making a subtle joke about his golden duck in the game and sent a cheeky message to head coach Andy Flower.

"Thanks Andy for giving me a chance to do something in the game today," Kohli said, in a video posted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their official YouTube channel.

Krunal Pandya played a sensational knock as RCB edged past MI in a last-ball thriller in Raipur on Sunday.

RCB had their backs against the wall after being reduced to 39 for 3 in 5.1 overs. Krunal scored 73 off 46 balls, holding one end tight. However, his wicket opened the gates for Mumbai Indians, but RCB held their nerve until the final delivery to reach home. They needed two off the last ball and managed to get it.

Earlier, Tilak Varma made a 42-ball 57, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up four wickets as RCB restricted MI to 166 for 7 in 20 overs.

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