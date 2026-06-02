Sydney Thunder have secured one of the most high-profile coaching appointments in Big Bash League history, naming former England captain Andrew Flintoff as the club's head coach through to the end of BBL 17. Flintoff succeeds Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down in February after six seasons in charge. The appointment marks Flintoff's return to the Big Bash for the first time in more than a decade, having previously featured as a player during BBL 4. He represented England 272 times across formats and remains best remembered for his inspirational performances during the 2005 Ashes series, when he helped England reclaim the urn after an 18-year wait.

Since moving into coaching, the 48-year-old has worked with the England Lions during their recent tour of Australia and has been credited with helping nurture emerging talent within the English system. Flintoff also oversaw a dramatic turnaround at Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, leading the side from the foot of the table to back-to-back top-four finishes.

Speaking after his appointment, Flintoff said he sees enormous potential within the Thunder setup and is eager to begin work with the squad.

"I can't wait to get over there and get started. I'm looking at this with a lot of optimism. You look at the franchise, you look at the players, you look at the support, and I think there's something really big to build on. You look at the squad and it's a real nice mix. You've got David Warner, Chris Green, Daniel Sams - some of these older guys are established cricketers, and you just want to provide an environment where they can go out there and flourish. We've seen how good they are. I saw Sam Konstas play against England Under-19s, against one of my lads - incredible talent. Matthew Gilkes and Tanveer Sangha are the same," Flintoff said.

He highlighted the blend of experience and youth within the squad, pointing to senior leaders such as David Warner, Chris Green and Daniel Sams, while also expressing excitement about emerging talents including Sam Konstas and Tanveer Sangha. Beyond results, the former England skipper outlined a broader vision focused on culture, connection and commitment.

"I want our players to connect with the people that come and see us. I want them to enjoy playing cricket. However, all that is underpinned by hard work... I want them to play with passion and leave everything out there on the field. You look around the world now and everyone gets the opportunity to play for all different teams but one of my aims over the time with Sydney Thunder is that every player looks back thinking 'that's the best part of the year, that's a team that I want to play for'. I'm excited to come over, get involved and coach this team. I'm here to do the best job I possibly can for the team and everybody that comes out and supports us," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season