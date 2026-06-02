Afghanistan are all set to host India for a cricket series for the first time, if a report is to be believed. And the matches will be hosted in Delhi. Afghanistan has shown a terrific rise as a T20I force in recent years. According to a report in TOI, Afghanistan may host three T20Is against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in September. Though an official announcement is awaited, the report said that the matches are slated to be played on September 13, 16 and 19. Afghanistan will play India in a one-off Test and three ODIs starting June 6.

In the past, Afghanistan have 'hosted' their matches in India. Earlier, Afghanistan hosted teams like Ireland and Bangladesh in Greater Noida, Dehradun and Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi Dar, whose non-selection in the Indian Test squad invited widespread criticism, has been summoned by the team management, along with five others, to bowl in the nets ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 6.

Besides Auqib, wiry UP leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, has also been asked to bowl in the nets as the Afghanistan team is expected to have a few wrist spinners.

The other players called to bowl in the camp are left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar, left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, find of IPL Prince Yadav, and off-spinner Saransh Jain.

"Gurjapneet Singh, Auqib Nabi, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari and Shivang Kumar have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build-up to the Test," a BCCI release stated.

"Yes, Auqib Nabi has been asked to join the India nets. It is not just Auqib, but there are five others who have also been called to join the India nets. Due to extreme weather conditions, the two premier fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, can't go flat out in the nets after a gruelling three games in seven days with travel. The batters would need adequate practice," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI.

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