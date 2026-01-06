Australia's top fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has regained full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 and is set to return to competitive action after joining the Sydney Sixers for the remainder of the Big Bash League 2025-26 season. The right-handed pacer has been added as a supplementary contracted player and will feature for the Sixers for the rest of the tournament. “We're excited to welcome back Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood as a supplementary contracted player for KFC BBL 15,” the Sydney Sixers wrote on their social media platform.

In the Big Bash League, a supplementary contract allows clubs to sign Cricket Australia-contracted players who are expected to have limited availability due to national team commitments.

This mechanism was introduced to help BBL clubs secure top Australian talent without forcing them to sacrifice a valuable spot on their primary 18-man bench or commit to a significant salary-cap hit for a player who may not play many matches.

Josh Hazlewood has been one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket, excelling across all three formats with his accuracy, bounce, and consistency. Every team he represents values his presence and impact. However, the Australian pacer has a long history of injuries. During the recent Ashes Test series, Hazlewood was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

While recovering from that setback, he suffered another blow with an Achilles issue, further delaying his return. His comeback in the BBL has brought relief to his fans as well as the Australian cricket team, who are targeting a second title at the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be played in the subcontinent.

Hazlewood's inclusion will further strengthen the Sydney Sixers squad, especially with Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith also expected to join the side after the Sydney Test. Hazlewood has not played in the BBL since 2019 and has never represented any franchise other than the Sydney Sixers. In his last appearance, he featured in just one match.

The experienced pacer has also been named in Australia's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, underlining his importance in the national setup as he returns to full fitness.

