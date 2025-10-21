The second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium witnessed an unusual feat, as the visitors delivered all their 50 overs through spinners—marking the first-ever instance of a team bowling an all-spin attack in a completed ODI innings. With WI trailing 1–0 in the three-match series, the two-time champions, searching for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, had spinners Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, and Alick Athanaze each delivering 10 overs.

The surface was very similar to what was on offer during the first ODI—plenty of cracks and dryness—and the Windies made the best use of it.

A fluent knock from Soumya Sarkar (45 off 89 balls, with three fours and a six) and a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket between skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (32* off 58 balls, with four fours) and Rishad Hossain, who played a sensational cameo of 39* off 14 balls, with three fours and four sixes, were the highlights as Bangladesh posted 213/7 in 50 overs.

Miraz and Rishad's partnership came when Bangladesh were 163/7 in 46 overs, with Rishad's fireworks making a massive difference.

Motie (3/65) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for WI, while Athanaze (2/14) delivered a sensational 10-over spell. Hosein also took 2/41 in 10 overs.

Having failed to chase down 208 runs in the first ODI and being skittled out for 133, WI will be aiming for redemption.