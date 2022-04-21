Big-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard shocked the world on Wednesday as he announced his retirement from international cricket. The maverick player called it time after playing 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for the West Indies. He announced his decision on social media through a statement which was also accompanied by a video showing the major cricket highlights in Pollard's journey. "Hi all, after careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was a dream of mine to play for West Indies since I was a 10-year-old boy and I am proud to represent the West Indies for over 15 years in T20 and ODI format of the game," Pollard had announced on his official Instagram page.

As soon as Pollard's statement was posted on social media, tributes started pouring in and everybody from Sachin Tendulkar to Jasprit Bumrah tipped their hat to show respect for the T20 World Cup-winning player.

"A fighter and a challenger with a terrific attitude on the field! Congratulations Polly," tweeted Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Pollard's teammate Chris Gayle wrote: "Can't believe you retired before me @KieronPollard55. Anyway-Congratulations on your international career...it was great playing alongside you. Happy Retirement...All the best in your next chapter."

Pollard's Mumbai Indians' teammate Jasprit Bumrah tweeted: "A power hitting maestro, a solid team man and a great friend. Congratulations on an impressive international career Polly, you're a legend! All the very best for everything to come."

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya all commented on Pollard's Instagram post, congratulating him on a wonderful career.

Pollard was a part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 T20 World Cup and missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 as he had missed the tournament due to an injury.

The 34-year-old Pollard had made his ODI debut back in 2007, and he had played his last series against India, a country that has become his second home due to his long association with Mumbai Indians.

Pollard scored only 2706 runs for the West Indies and he has 55 wickets from 123 ODIs along with 1569 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of shade over 25. He also took 44 wickets.

The highlight of his international career would be hitting six sixes of Akila Dananjaya in a T20I this year.