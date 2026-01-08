Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed an excellent 134 off 131 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, achieving multiple records in the process. While he equalled the record of the most centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy history, he achieved another milestone that is arguably more impressive. Gaikwad became the fastest player to 20 centuries in professional List A cricket, and the first one to do so in less than 100 matches, something that ODI stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have also not managed.

Gaikwad has taken 95 innings to complete his 20th List A century, beating the previous record of 129 innings jointly held by India's Mayank Agarwal and Pakistan's Khurram Manzoor.

Next on the list are Pakistan star Babar Azam (131 innings) and India legend Virat Kohli (143 innings).

It must be noted that most of Babar and Kohli's first 20 centuries came in international cricket. However, that does not take anything away from Gaikwad, who has made a serious claim for a spot in the Indian team.

Gaikwad has surprisingly been left out of India's squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January, despite scoring his maiden ODI century against South Africa in December 2025.

The 28-year-old slammed eight boundaries and six sixes en route to his 134 on Thursday, for Maharashtra against Goa. His century helped Maharashtra post a total of 249/7, and his team ultimately won the match by just three runs.

During the knock, Gaikwad also completed 5,000 List A runs, becoming the fastest to achieve that feat. He also achieved the record of the most centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, with 15, equalling teammate Ankit Bawne, who previously held the record outright.

Gaikwad is set to skipper Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.