 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Farokh Engineer Apologises After Anushka Sharma's Hard-Hitting Post: Report

Updated: 31 October 2019 23:55 IST

Farokh Engineer said that his comments were directed at the Indian selectors and not Anushka Sharma.

Farokh Engineer Apologises After Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and posted a hard-hitting post. © AFP

Farokh Engineer, who claimed that the Indian selectors were serving cups of tea to captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma during the World Cup matches in England, has offered an apology to the Bollywood actress. In an interview to a TV news channel, Engineer said he made those comment in the jest adding that his comments were directed at the Indian selectors and not Anushka Sharma. "I just said it in a jest and it's being made a mountain out of a molehill," Engineer was quoted as saying by Republic TV

"Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily. It turned out to be a selector as he was wearing an all India blazer," he added.

On Thursday, Farokh Engineer had said that he saw them (selectors) "getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea" during a 2019 World Cup match in the UK. 

"I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli's wife) cups of tea," the former India wicketkeeper had told The Times Of India.

Later in the day, Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and posted a hard-hitting post saying that she will not allow her name to be dragged into controversies related to Indian cricket anymore.

The Bollywood actress, in a strongly-worded statement, said she had kept quiet in the past but her silence should not have been considered as a weakness.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Farokh Maneksha Engineer Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Farokh Engineer said that he saw selectors getting Anushka cups of tea
  • Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and posted a hard-hitting statement
  • Anushka said will not allow her name to be dragged into controversies
Related Articles
Anushka Sharma Reacts To "Saw Selectors Getting Tea" Claim, Says "Leave Me Out Of It"
Anushka Sharma Reacts To "Saw Selectors Getting Tea" Claim, Says "Leave Me Out Of It"
Saw Selectors Getting Tea For Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Has Major Impact On Selection, Says Farokh Engineer
Saw Selectors Getting Tea For Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Has Major Impact On Selection, Says Farokh Engineer
Drop Duncan Fletcher, Appoint Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar: Farokh Engineer
Drop Duncan Fletcher, Appoint Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar: Farokh Engineer
India in England: Duncan Fletcher in the Line of Farokh Engineer
India in England: Duncan Fletcher in the Line of Farokh Engineer's Fire
India
India's Batting at Old Trafford a Joke: Farokh Engineer Tells NDTV
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.