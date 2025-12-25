Indian cricket team star batter Rohit Sharma's hilarious interaction with a fan during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim has gone viral on social media. Rohit made a much-anticipated return to the competition and stunned the crowd with an explosive 155 off just 94 deliveries with the help of 18 fours and 9 sixes. The knock proved to be crucial for his team as Mumbai registered an easy eight-wicket victory. During the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, a fan from the stands was heard asking Rohit if he want to eat vada pav. The veteran cricketer responded by waving his hands and saying 'No'. The video quickly went viral on social media and left the users in splits.

During the Vijay Hajre Trophy match in Jaipur, people are teasing Rohit Sharma by asking him for VadaPav.pic.twitter.com/8wXm9mDewT — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) December 24, 2025

Coming to the match, Rohit Sharma made a mockery of an inexperienced Sikkim bowing attack with a 94-ball-155 on his return to List A cricket, as Mumbai cruised to an eight-wicket victory.

A near capacity crowd of 20,000-odd fans celebrated the Christmas eve witnessing the 'HitMan' carnage, which included 18 fours and nine sixes with Mumbai chasing down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs.

Truth be told, there was not much to write home about Sikkim's bowling unit with Palzor Tamang, Kranthi Kumar, Gurinder Singh and Ankur Malik looking overawed or clueless from the moment Rohit took guard.

It started with a trademark pull-shot over mid-wicket off Kranthi for a boundary, followed by a swivel pull shot off his hips.

The pacers lacked sting and twice, seamer Palzor's 125 kmph deliveries were swept fine behind the square for sixes.

Rohit played a few late cuts against the spinners using the pace of their deliveries. He was dropped twice but Rohit remained undeterred and always found a way to bisect the gaps at time and over of his choice.

Rohit also hit some delectable straight shots leaving the Sikkim bowlers in complete awe.

"It is the best day of our lives as we shared the pitch with such a great cricketer. He respected the good balls and punished the poor deliveries. At times he would speak to himself and say, "Yeh achha delivery thaa. Yeh shot mujhe waaha nahi yehaan marna chhiye thaa (This was a good shot. I should not have played this shot in that area)," Sikkim skipper Le Yong Lepcha told PTI.

Rohit had two partnership, one that yielded 141 runs for the opening stand with Angkrish Raghuvansi (38 of 56 balls) and another 75 with debutant Musheer Khan (27).

(With PTI inputs)