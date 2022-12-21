Ishan Kishan literally stumped the cricket world during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on December 10, when he scored 210 off just 131 balls, hitting 24 fours and 10 sixes. He was involved in a 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who also scored his 72nd international ton, for the second wicket as India posted a total of 409/9 in 50 overs after being put into bat. India ultimately won by 227 runs. Kishan reached the double ton mark in just 126 balls - which is a world record. The 24-year-old also became the fourth Indian batter to score a double-hundred in ODIs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan continued his imperious run as he smashed a century for Jharkhand against Kerala in their Ranji Trophy Group C match in Ranchi on December 15. Kishan impressed everybody and was the fans' delight. One fan named Randhir Kumar, asked him to sign at the back of his phone. As Kishan was about to sign, he realised that there was an autograph of MS Dhoni, who also hails from Jharkhand, on the back of that phone.

"There is Mahi Bhai's signature and he is asking me to sign above it. I will not be able to do it. Why do you want me to sign here? I will sign on some other thing," he told the fan. Upon further insistence, Kishan said: "It is Mahi bhai's signature, how can I sign above that? We have not reached that stage." Ultimately, Kishan signed below Dhoni's autograph.

After his double ton against Bangladesh, Ishan was asked whether the knock would automatically earn him a spot in India's ODI team for the forthcoming assignments. The southpaw gave a cheeky response as the entire press room broke into laughter.

"I don't know, I don't think these things," Ishan said in response to the journalist's question on cementing a spot in India's ODI team. "All I can do is perform when I get a chance. I don't want to talk. I want to let my bat do the talking. Whether there is a place for me or not."

Kishan ended his answer on a cheeky note, suggesting since he has hit a double hundred, maybe he has solidified his position in the process. "Ab 200 kiya hai to kya pata... (Now I've scored a double century so who knows...)," he said before breaking into laughter.

Featured Video Of The Day

Viral: French President's Speech In Dressing Room After Team's World Cup Miss