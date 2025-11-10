Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and BCCI president, is thrilled with the Indian women's cricket team's success, but not surprised. He told NDTV, "I know this team well, I've been following them, and as BCCI chief, I've seen their journey. I knew they could achieve great things as a powerful team." Ganguly was confident about Team India's success in the Women's World Cup. He said, "This is a fantastic success, isn't it? If you see my tweet before the World Cup, I said they're a force and can achieve great success. I've seen them since 2019, and WPL came in 2023. I've been associated with Delhi Capitals, and they were runners-up last year. I've seen Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Richa Ghosh perform. I've seen them improve continuously from 2019 to 2025, and they've shown remarkable improvement."

Ganguly's Prediction About Women's World Cup

Ganguly tweeted on September 30, just before the World Cup started, "Women's World Cup starts today. The 2019 women's team has watched and participated deeply in WPL last season. They've seen the strength and talent in Indian girls... It'll be a great tournament for them.. Best wishes, India.. @BCCIWomen @ICC"

Turning Point For Indian Victory

Ganguly believes the Indian women's team beating England 2-1 in a three-ODI series in England was a turning point. He said, "Last year, these girls went to England and beat them. It's not easy, and that's proof of their excellent improvement."

Revolution In Women's Cricket

Ganguly thinks the Indian women's cricket team's future is bright. He said, "These girls will be a force to reckon with for Indian cricket. There's a lot of cricket in India - boys and girls are playing. You'll see them achieving great things."

Ganguly's Views On AI

In Cricket Ganguly believes AI can make a difference in cricket, but ultimately, players need to showcase their skills on the pitch. He said Kabuni, a UK AI and sports tech brand, can act as a personal coach for every player, especially those in remote areas without coaching facilities.