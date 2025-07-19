Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, was one of the more popoular names in women's WWE. She was the youngest female champion in WWE history, a two-time WWE Divas Champion, and a NXT Women's winner too. She is also the first woman to hold WWE and NXT Women's Championship. After WWE, she went to AEW (All Elite Wrestling) in September, 2022. She was a women's world champion in AEW. On Friday, in her YouTube channel 'Rulebreakers With Saraya', revealed a horrific event.

"Like, it was at a wrestling show. And I went out to peek at the crowd, and you know, like most live events, it's just like pipe and drape, you know, so you can peep through. Like, it was really dark. I went down the little hallway, and it was really dark. Really dark. And I peeped through, and then all of a sudden I feel someone's hand come over my mouth — no f**** way — and grabbed me and drag me into the dark. And I'm just like — and I just start freaking out and freaking out. And then he like lets me go, and there's like this light, and then he was like, ‘It's just me. I'm just joking, you know," said Saraya.

Later, the individual said he was a familiar figure in WWE and added it was a joke. Saraya said: "That's not funny."

Triple H, former WWE star and current chief content officer, recently shared a poster of "Unreal - It's More Real Than ouy Think", a Netflix sports series. The show is likely to give fans a behind-the-scenes experience of the WWE. 'WWE: Unreal' will have appearances from John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Jey Uso, Xavier Woods, and Triple H himself. The series is aimed at showing the intense work that goes behind the glitz of WWE.