Oval Invincibles all-rounder Will Jacks took a stunning catch to dismiss England teammate and London Spirit batter Ollie Pope during their match in the ongoing season of The Hundred. The incident took place on the fourth ball of the sixth over, which was bowled by Sam Curran, as Jacks leapt towards his weaker leg side to pouch with one hand. Pope tried to play a shot down the ground, but he failed to beat Jacks, who was deployed at mid-on. Several videos of Jacks' flying catch went viral on social media, and was even shared by the official handle of The Hundred.

After making the headlines with his fielding, Jacks also shone with the bat as the Invincibles beat the Spirit at the Oval on Monday.

He hammered 45 runs from just 27 balls during a 153-run chase, smashing four 4s and three 6s.

Jacks shared a 64-run stand for the second wicket with Jordan Cox, who top-scored with 47 from 27 balls.

The Invincibles remained top of the points table after the win. They have 24 points after eight matches.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), owners of Mumbai Indians (MI), through its subsidiary, RISE Worldwide, announced its successful bid to partner with the London-based Oval Invincibles.

Fresh off lifting yet another league title in South Africa over the weekend, MI welcomed the men's team, reigning champions of The Hundred in 2023 and 2024, and the formidable women's squad, winners of the inaugural 100-ball league in 2021 and champions again in 2022, to the #OneFamily, a press release said

This milestone further cements MI's position as a global cricketing powerhouse, with seven cricket teams spanning four continents and five countries across both men's and women's cricket once the deal is closed. The completion of the transaction, including the acquisition of a 49 per cent shareholding in Oval Invincibles, is subject to customary diligence and documentation, the release said.

(With ANI Inputs)