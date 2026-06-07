Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Khushdil Shah made a stunning allegation that India often benefits from favourable umpiring decisions during India-Pakistan encounters. The two countries have not played a bilateral series for more than a decade and the only time that they face each other is during the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments. During a conversation with ARY Podcast along with teammate Abbas Afridi, Khushdil was asked about the pressure that comes with the high-profile clash between India and Pakistan. He spoke at length about the topic but also hinted that when it comes to key aspects of the match, it is India that enjoys the advantage with the ex-cricketer alleging some kind of bias against Pakistan.

Khushdil Shah on playing against India.



"Matches against India carry a few extra emotions & then the pressure eases a bit. When we were playing, we used to beat them as well. Things tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some… pic.twitter.com/suNHPDz1eC — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) June 7, 2026

"Matches against India carry a few extra emotions and then the pressure eases a bit. When we were playing, we used to beat them as well," Khushdil said.

How do they have guts to say such things…



T20 wc - 8-1

Odi wc- 8-0



Still having audacity to say hum ache khelte hai — OMNISTREAM (@gullycriket) June 7, 2026

"Things tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some dressing-room decisions, and even matches are held according to their wishes," he added.

You can't beat our U19 team son stop giving excuses as your own people know your credibility. — Ritik Boss (@ritikdhingra619) June 7, 2026

The comments did not go down well in social media as the ex-Pakistan star was slammed by the fans. Several social media users mentioned the domination that India have enjoyed over Pakistan in the recent past with India winning their last five encounters.

In ODIs, Pakistan last defeated India back in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the recent domination of the Indian cricket team even prompted conversations about whether the rivalry has lost its sheen. In the 1990s and even the 2000s, India-Pakistan rivalries were considered to be heavily contested matches.

However, in the past year and a half, India defeated Pakistan three times at the Asia Cup and also won their encounter in the T20 World Cup 2026.The two teams even met in the Asia Cup final where India emerged victorious.

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