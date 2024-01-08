Several Indian celebrities have recently shown support for local beaches and travel destinations amid the ongoing Maldives row. A major controversy erupted over a post by a Maldives minister just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep. The post accused India of targeting Maldives and asserting that India faces a tough challenge from the island nation when it comes to beach tourism. In response, Indians took to social media to show their support for local beaches and even claimed that their planned holidays to Maldives. In the midst of the controversy, former Pakistan cricket team spinner Danish Kaneria published an one-word post on his official X (formerly called Twitter) handle.

Kaneria wrote the word "Lakshadweep" along with a fire emoji on his official handle.

Lakshadweep — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 8, 2024

Earlier, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled his 50th birthday celebrations in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra and expressed his support for the promotion of Indian beaches.

Sachin took to social media to share a video and a picture from his birthday celebrations and praised the coastal town for its 'gorgeous locations' as well as 'wonderful hospitality'. The post came amid a strong push on social media to promote local beaches in India instead of foreign beach locations.

"250 days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created. #ExploreIndianIslands," Sachin posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya also followed suit.

"Extremely sad to see what's being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia," Hardik posted.