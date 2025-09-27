September 24 is a special day in Indian cricket history. On this very day, the MS Dhoni-led Indian cricket team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final to clinch the inaugural men's T20 World Cup. Irfan Pathan, the player who returned figures of 3 for 16 in the summit clash to earn the Man of the Match award, remembered India's historic achievement on Wednesday. While recalling that famous title victory, Pathan took a cheeky dig at the Pakistan team.

"What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was full filed. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in t20 cricket," wrote Pathan on X.

What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was full filed. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in t20 cricket. pic.twitter.com/dRfa5cQPuh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2025

It is worth noting that India have a terrific record of 12 wins and three defeats in 15 T20I matches against Pakistan. The sides first played a match in the format on September 14 during the T20 World Cup 2007.

Lately, the Indian cricket team has also been enjoying a terrific dominance over Pakistan across formats. India have won all seven of the most recent completed matches between the teams, two of which came during the ongoing Asia Cup.

The arch-rivalry between the sides has only become more bitter this time. Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistan players when the two teams faced each other in the Asia Cup 2025. The action was taken following the rising tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 citizens.

This was the first time that India and Pakistan faced off in a cricket match since the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year in April, which led to India launching retaliatory military action across the border in early May.

The Indian cricket team remained solid with its stance and missed the customary handshake again when they faced Pakistan in the Super Four stage.