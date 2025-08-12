Team India gave a dominating performance in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, giving a big boost to Team India and skipper Shubman Gill, who was on his first Test tour as the captain. With this draw, India remained firm at the third spot on the World Test Championship points table. India failed to reach the WTC 2025 final after losing to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 2025 edition of WTC was won by South Africa after they defeated Australia in the Final match at Lord's.

As the 2025-27 cycle has begun, all the teams are putting their best forward, in order to seal the top two spots. Former India opener Aakash Chopra recently predicted that Bangladesh has got no chance of making it to the final as they have many difficult away Test tours lined up.

"I won't even talk about Bangladesh because you don't reach at all. You don't even come in the list. People start looking at getting points when they play against Bangladesh, especially when Bangladesh are touring. Bangladesh trouble people at home for sure," said Aakash on his YouTube channel.

"Their away series are against Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. They will host England, the West Indies and Pakistan. They can trouble England, Pakistan and the West Indies. They might compete against Sri Lanka (they have lost the series 1-0). They will get hammered in Australia and South Africa. They might not come close to qualification again," he added.

Currently, Australia are at the top of the table with 36 points in three matches and win percentage of 100. Second on the table are Sri Lanka with 16 points in two matches and percentage of 66.67.

India are third while Bangladesh are sitting at the fifth spot with four points after two matches.