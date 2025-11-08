India's swashbuckling batter Sanju Samson finds his T20I future in jeopardy as the team seems to be looking beyond him. It all started when Shubman Gill was brought back into the side for the Asia Cup T20 earlier this year. Gill was included as vice-captain of India's T20I team and replaced Sanju Samson as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner. Meanwhile, Samson was pushed down the order. He also played India's first two T20Is vs Australia but was replaced by Jitesh Sharma in the playing XI in the next two matches.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Samson has been overshadowed as the team is aiming to groom Gill as a future leader. Notably, Gill is already India's Test and ODI captain.

"If Shubman Gill was not there in the team, then Sanju Samson would have played. There is no confusion about it. Since Shubman Gill has come into the team as a vice-captain, he is playing all the matches. On picking one between Samson or Jitesh Sharma for the middle order, they are thinking Jitesh is a better choice to bat at number 5 or 6, since the latter plays at that position in the Indian Premier League as well," said Kaif on his YouTube channel.

"As the team is aiming to groom Gill as a future captain and player, Sanju Samson has been overshadowed. Jitesh is going to play at number 5 or 6," he added.

Kaif further stated that Samson has got an "excellent" record, but he is out of the team due to the new batting position that he has been given.

"Sanju's record is excellent, a strike rate of around 150. But they are backing players by their position in batting order," he said.

India registered a 48-run victory in the fourth T20I vs Australia to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The first game was washed out due to rain in Canberra, before Australia eased past Suryakumar Yadav and Co. by four wickets in Melbourne. Trailing 0-1, India bounced back with a five-wicket win in Hobart and then outplayed the hosts in Queensland to take the lead. The fifth and final match of the series will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane on November 8.