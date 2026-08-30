Former India pacer Javagal Srinath has caught the attention of fans with his recent act of simplicity. A picture of Srinath opting for a metro ride instead of luxury transport is being widely circulated on social media. The post, originally shared on LinkedIn, has garnered thousands of likes and comments. In the photo, Srinath can be seen standing in the corner of a metro coach, holding his trolley bag in one hand. He is dressed in a sky-blue shirt tucked into a pair of denim jeans and complemented by semi-formal brown leather brogues.

Fans took to social media to praise Srinath's simplicity, choosing metro travel over luxury transport.

This picture of Javagal Srinath has become viral for travelling in a metro even after being so successful and well to do.



Generally humans have a tendency to judge people based on their social status.



If someone is wealthy then he can't be humble. If someone is poor then he... pic.twitter.com/TDy8MuDUzy — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) August 29, 2026

Standing quietly in a corner of the metro with Earbuds on, a trolley bag beside him, glasses in his pocket and absolutely no VIP attitude



At first glance, 99% of people would think-Just another teacher or private-sector employee



But wait... you'll be shocked to know who he... pic.twitter.com/xn7VXdSc5n — Dr Priyanka (@Dr_Priyanka0) August 30, 2026

The #man you see standing quietly in a corner of a Metro coach, with a trolley bag and hardly drawing any attention, is Javagal Srinath. @iamjavagal



The younger generation may recognise him more as the ICC match referee they see during international cricket. But for our... https://t.co/YRAvBGbHRq — Sivasubramaniam Jayaraman (@JsivaUrbantranz) August 30, 2026

Javagal Srinath travelling on the Metro like any other passenger.



No special treatment, no fuss-just pure simplicity.



A cricket legend who still carries himself with incredible humility. pic.twitter.com/7F7Z0r8JvH — Asmita (@AuraXsync) August 29, 2026

Currently an ICC match referee, Srinath represented India in 67 Tests from 1991 to 2002, taking 236 wickets at an average of 30.49, with 10 five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer, with best figures of 8/86. He is India's 10th-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

He also played 229 ODIs for India, taking 315 wickets at an average of 28.08, with three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/23. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs and the highest wicket-taker amongst Indian pacers in the 50-over format.

In 296 international matches, he has taken 551 wickets in 296 matches at an average of 29.11, with 13 five-fors and a ten-fer and is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for India.

Speaking at an event earlier this week, Srinath called Test cricket the "mother of all cricket", encouraging youngsters to take the format more seriously, saying that someone who can play the longer format finds it easy to play T20s.

Srinath said, "IPL is important, but you need depth in cricket, which is there in Tests. Test cricket is a five-day format, which is why it is called the 'mother of all cricket.' A player who plays Test cricket can also find it easier to play T20 cricket, but for someone who only plays T20 cricket, playing Test cricket is not as easy. Stick to Test cricket, the longer version of the game. Alongside that, you can also play T20," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

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