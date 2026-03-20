Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan announced his retirement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commentary panel on Friday. Not only did Sivaramakrishnan refer to a lack of opportunities as a driving force behind his decision, he also accused the BCCI of "colour discrimination". Sivaramakrishnan said that he had not received opportunities to conduct toss and presentation ceremonies, and implied that discrimination could've played a part in it. Fans were left divided by Sivaramakrishnan's explosive announcement, and legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also reacted to it.

"I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," Sivaramakrishnan wrote on his 'X' handle.

I am retiring from commentary for BCCI — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

Sivaramakrishnan stated that he had been usurped for certain roles by "newcomers" in the industry.

"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in to do pitch report, tosses, presentations even when (Ravi) Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason," he posted.

The former leg-spinner, who played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for India during the 1980s, then accused the BCCI of colour discrimination in a response to a fan.

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed disappointment at Sivaramakrishnan's sudden decision.

"Oh no! Why not this IPL?" wrote Ashwin, quoting Sivaramakrishnan's announcement.

Oh no! Why not this IPL? https://t.co/ZufOluzyoG — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 20, 2026

Fans appeared to have been left divided by Sivaramakrishnan's comments.

Sivaramakrishnan began his commentary career in the year 2000. He also served as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee.

Although he went wicket-less in this first Test match, he later became famous for his match-winning 12-wicket haul against England in 1984.

Sivaramakrishnan was also a key player in India's victorious 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship triumph in Australia under the great Sunil Gavaskar's captaincy.

He played a crucial role, including in the final against Pakistan where he helped restrict them to 176/9, contributing to India's 8-wicket win.

He was the leading wicket-taker in that tournament, a huge thing for a spinner back then considering the conditions Down Under.

With PTI inputs