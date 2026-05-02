As the Delhi Capitals looked to revive their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Rajasthan Royals, the biggest threat that stood in front of them was 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Fortunately for the Capitals, Kyle Jamieson struck early to remove Sooryavanshi, but what followed was an aggressive act of celebration that even saw the Kiwi pacer being reprimanded by the IPL Governing Council. After the match, Jamieson opened up on his duel with Sooryavanshi, saying he has never been as afraid of a 15-year-old kid as he was against the Rajasthan Royals teenager.

It was a yorker from Jamieson that ended Sooryavanshi's stay in the middle prematurely. His dismissal gave DC a strong foundation to build on, though the likes of Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Donovan Ferreira fought back to take the team's total to 225 runs.

"I don't think I have ever been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid in my life. But yeah, we have obviously done a little bit of planning going into the game. It was nice that it paid off," Jamieson said in a video shared on the IPL website.

Jamieson opened up on his team's plans going into the match, stressing how important it was for the Delhi Capitals to get rid of RR's opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early.

"For most teams looking at Rajasthan's side, it's their top two that have got them off to fliers. Starcy got one with a high full toss and I got one with a Yorker. It was nice to get away early and sort of I guess stem the flow a little in the power play," said the tall Kiwi pacer.

Jamieson, who came into the DC team in place of injured Lungi Ngidi, welcomed new-ball partner Mitchell Starc with open arms. The Australian marksman went on to pick three wickets in the match, playing a crucial role in the team's win.

"He is world class right, so whenever you can have one of those guys in your squad, it's a huge benefit. He came at the right time, we sort of needed to get a bit of a move on, on the points table. Nice to share the new ball with him, he is pretty surreal," he concluded.

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