Hyderabad Kingsmen registered a thrilling victory over Islamabad United in the second Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on Friday. Put in to bat first, Hyderabad posted a competitive total of 186/5 in 20 overs, powered by a blistering 61 off just 30 balls from Usman Khan. Islamabad fought hard in the chase but fell agonisingly short, finishing on 184/7 to lose the contest by two runs. With the win, Marnus Labuschagne and Co. booked their place in the PSL 2026 final, where they will face Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Following the nail-biting triumph, Hyderabad pacer Mohammad Ali, who picked up two wickets, won hearts with his post-match comments as he credited former India head coach Rahul Dravid for the team's mindset and perseverance.

"It's very difficult to put this moment into words. I'm completely speechless after bowling such a poor over. All the credit goes to Hunain-the way he bowled the final over, kept his composure, and held his nerve till the last ball was outstanding. I was a bit down after my over, but I always believed in him because of how brilliantly he has bowled throughout the tournament," Ali said.

Pakistan's Mohammad Ali credits Rahul Dravid for success



"As the great Rahul Dravid said, luck favours those who work hard." pic.twitter.com/q8NJ9tYxQu — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 1, 2026

"Well, I'm really proud of him because the game in which he bowled the last over against Peshawar Zalmi, he had to save 14 runs, but he was unable to save those 14 runs. And today, I think that it's his hard work and the great Rahul Dravid says that luck always comes to those who really work hard," he added.

Earlier in the match, skipper Labuschagne (39) and Saim Ayub (38) also made vital contributions to help Hyderabad reach 186/5, while Imad Wasim was the standout bowler for Islamabad with two wickets.

In the chase, Mark Chapman scored a quick 43 off 26 balls, while Haider Ali added 31 off 16, but Islamabad ultimately fell short. For Hyderabad, Mohammad Ali and Hunain Shah claimed two wickets each to seal a memorable win.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi