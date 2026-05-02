Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel shut down a troll in style after his IPL record was questioned on social media. Parthiv, who made his international debut in 2003, went on to represent India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and two T20Is, scoring 1,706 runs across formats. In the IPL, he featured in 139 matches, amassing 2,848 runs. While Parthiv is now widely recognised for his insightful commentary and cricket analysis, one user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the 41-year-old never won a Player of the Match award during his IPL career. The claim, however, was quickly debunked by Parthiv himself.

Responding to a post that asked fans to name a player who played 13 IPL seasons without winning a Player of the Match award, the user tagged Parthiv.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player replied with a screenshot of his statistics, showing that he had actually won the award five times, captioning the post with a cheeky, "Sorry to disappoint!!"

For the uninitiated, Parthiv represented several franchises during his IPL career, including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Deccan Chargers.

Currently, Parthiv serves as the batting coach of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, GT have won five of their first nine matches, with their latest victory coming against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

"Feels very satisfying, you know, on a wicket like this, restricting a team like them under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers. (reason for the win tonight?) I think our fielding was one of the things, it's something I think at phases, we haven't fielded that well in the game. And I think today was one of those days, everyone came together," Gill said after the win.

Gujarat Titans will next face Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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