Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson didn't escape the Board of Control for Cricket in India's eyes after his aggressive act against Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became a hot talking point on social media. The kiwi pacer has been handed one demerit point for giving a fiery send-off to the teenage batter during their Indian Premier League match on Friday. The Kiwi pacer was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match.' The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

In a release, the IPL said: "Kyle Jamieson, Bowler, Delhi Capitals, has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

"Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match.

"The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

"Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth."

The Kiwi pacer was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match.' The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth.

The Capitals defeated the Royals by seven wickets to notch their fourth win of the ongoing season here on Friday.

With PTI Inputs

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