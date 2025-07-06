Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Simarjeet Singh become the most expensive player in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction on Sunday. The pacer, who previously played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, was bought by Central Delhi Kings for Rs 39 Lakh. He ended up fetching a higher price than Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi (Rs 38 Lakh) and Rajasthan Royals star Nitish Rana (Rs 34 Lakh). Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers are the two new franchises that joined the league that comprises of North Delhi Strikers, Central Delhi Kings, Purani Dilli, West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, and South Delhi Superstarz. Simarjeet attracted bids from South Delhi, North Delhi, and West Delhi Lions before he was eventually picked by Central Delhi Kings for the record amount.

Digvesh was an attractive prospect for several franchises and although Purani Dilli and South Delhi Superstarz were embroiled in a bidding war, it was South Delhi Superstarz who ended up buying him.

Rishabh Pant will be staying on with Purani Dilli 6 for the upcoming season of Delhi Premier League but whether he would be available for any games considering the national team's schedule is a big question.

Pant, inarguably, the biggest attraction among a bevy of young T20 stars lighting up the league, played one game in the inaugural edition last year.

"Purani Dilli 6 has officially announced the retention of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season. Pant has been retained as the marquee player," the franchise stated in a media release.

"Many players from across the country have emerged and developed through the opportunities provided by the DPL, such as Digvesh Rathi, Priyansh Arya, among others. Purani Dilli 6 truly feels like home. Following a promising season last year, we are optimistic about returning even stronger this year," Pant was quoted as saying.