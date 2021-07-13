India's 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma died of a cardiac arrest in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. "Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI.

In his international career, Yashpal Sharma played 37 Tests, scoring 1,606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883 runs. He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford will forever be etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans.

He was also a national selector during early part of 2000.

More To Follow...