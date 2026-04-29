Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran, who is fighting for his life at a hospital in New Delhi, is in urgent need of blood. Zadran's family has appealed for A-positive blood donors to help the 30-year-old as he battles Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening immune disorder. Zadran, who played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009 and 2020, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) with stage four HLH. Under this condition, a person suffers from hyperinflammation, which leads to damage to tissues including the bone marrow, liver, spleen, and lymph nodes.

Zadran's younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, shared an emotional message on Instagram, appealing to the public to help the former cricketer by donating the required blood, which would assist in his recovery.

"My brother, national hero Shapoor Zadran, is currently in a concerning health condition," Ghamai wrote. "With your prayers, we stand by our national hero. Due to a deficiency and urgent need, he is in critical need of blood."

Shapoor first fell ill in October last year and was advised to seek treatment in India. With support from Rashid Khan and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Mirwais Ashraf, Shapoor's visa was fast-tracked, and he was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on January 18.

A bone marrow test in late March confirmed stage four HLH.

"The doctor said we could come in frequently for check-ups. He (Shapoor) was feeling good for about 20 days before he got the infection again. Then we admitted him to the hospital," Ghamai told ESPNcricinfo.

"He started getting a fever and then tested positive for dengue. His immunity was very weak as his red blood cell count was severely depleted. He doesn't have much vitality. We hope that he will improve day by day. The steroids Shapoor has been given recently seem to be working, and that has given us hope," Ghamai added.

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