Former India batter and coach Ravi Shastri has an aura that almost nobody can match. Shastri, who was once popular for his fiery batting performances during his playing days in 80s, went on to coach Team India from 2017 to 2021. Under his coaching, India won the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia 2-1 in 2021, including the most popular Gabba Test. However, another thing which standsout about Shastri is his way of conducting a toss during a match. With a bold voice and brilliant introduction of the two captains, toss with Shastri becomes a spectacle for the fans.

Recently, India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma revealed a hilarious moment from the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan in New York.

Rohit stated that during the toss, he got so lost in Shastri's words he forgot that he was holding the coin and everyone was waiting for him to flip it. He also revealed that this moment even made his counterpart Babar Azam laugh.

"Look at Ravi Shastri, I'm enjoying that. In the middle of everything, Ravi Shastri's energy, I forgot that the coin was with me. Even Babar Azam was laughing. In the blue, it's Rohit Sharma, who's ready to punch. In the green Babar's ready to counter punch, it was all fun," said Rohit during an interview with Jio Hotstar.

Talking about the match, India scored only 119 runs after being put to bat by Pakistan. However, what happened later was totally unexpected as pacer Jasprit Bumrah completely broke the backbone of Pakistan's batting lineup with his spell of 3/14 as India restricted Pakistan to 113 and won the match by six runs.

Later, India went on to lift the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in the summit clash by seven runs. With this win, India ended their 13-year-old ICC trophy drought as their previous title was the Champions Trophy 2013.

Nine months later, Rohit-led India also went on to win the Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai as Rohit added two ICC titles to his captaincy tenure.