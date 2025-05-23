Zak Crawley said he was glad to "repay the faith" of team management after ending a run of low scores with one of three England hundreds on the opening day of their one-off Test against Zimbabwe. The dominant hosts piled up 498 for three at Trent Bridge on Thursday as they surpassed the previous highest first-day team total in a Test in England of 475-2 compiled by an Australia side featuring batting great Donald Bradman at The Oval back in 1934.

Crawley made 124 and fellow opener Ben Duckett a blistering 140 before number three Ollie Pope top-scored with an unbeaten 169 after Zimbabwe had won the toss.

Kent batsman Crawley's last Test hundred came almost two years ago –- a superb Ashes innings of 189 at Old Trafford. But such was his slump in form, he averaged a woeful 8.66 during a three-match series away to New Zealand in December.

England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, however, remained steadfast in their support for the 27-year-old and Crawley was delighted to reward their confidence in him with a century on the opening day of the team's 2025 home international season.

- 'Right man for the job' -

"It's awesome to be backed by two people I respect massively," Crawley told reporters after stumps. "They obviously think I'm the right man for the job and I have that belief in myself as well.

"I want to repay that faith. I love being around this team, I love batting and I love scoring runs, especially for my country."

It had been suggested Jacob Bethell's return from Indian Premier League duty for the forthcoming five-match Test series with India could leave either Crawley or the also under-pressure Pope fearing for their place had they fallen cheaply in Nottingham.

Crawley, asked if talk about Bethell had been unsettling, replied: "I can't speak for Ollie but I certainly don't feel like that."

He added: "Throughout my career, from when I was very young, I have always been made a better player by people around me doing well and forcing me to do better."

Thursday's play was a chastening day way for an inexperienced Zimbabwe attack to start their first Test in England in 22 years.

"Stepping up to the next level, playing a team like England, you need to be able to challenge them for longer periods," said Zimbabwe bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.

The former South Africa seamer added: "I think when you play in these conditions, you have to get used to the length. And with England, they'll hit your good balls as well, so you kind of feel for the guys."

Zimbabwe's tough task became all the more difficult when paceman Richard Ngarava suffered a back injury shortly after lunch and didn't bowl again Thursday.

Nevertheless, an optimistic Langeveldt said: "I think it was just a back spasm.

"But my medical doctor, he spoke to me, he said it's just a bit of stiffness. We'll reassess tonight and then tomorrow (Friday) morning we'll have a look."

