England wicketkeeper-batter Tammy Beaumont on Sunday was named the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of 2021. Tammy Beaumont was England's highest run-getter in the year in T20Is, and third-highest overall in the world. In a low-scoring series against New Zealand away from home, Beaumont was the top scorer and was awarded the Player of the Series for 102 runs in three matches. Her 53-ball 63 in the second match put England in a winning position after they lost two wickets in the Powerplay.

She scored a brilliant fifty against India, though it went in vain after a lower-order collapse.

Beaumont continued to make merry against New Zealand, this time when they visited England for a limited-overs tour. She once again finished as the highest run-getter in the series with 113, which included a stunning 97 in the opening game of the series.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year.