England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt displaced star India batter Smriti Mandhana from No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings released on Tuesday, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues made significant strides. Sciver-Brunt, who previously held the top position in 2023, regained the slot on the back of a series-high 160 runs across three ODIs against India recently. England had lost the series 1-2 but the 32-year-old led her side's batting with aplomb. Mandhana dropped one spot to second after totalling 115 runs across the three matches against England.

Sciver-Brunt now has 731 points against Mandhana's 728.

However, India skipper Harmanpreet leaped from 21st to 11th, while middle-order batter Rodrigues progressed to 13 in the chart from 15.

Among the bowlers, India spinner Deepti Sharma retained her fourth slot behind leader Sophie Ecclestone of England and the Australian pair of Ash Gardner and Megan Schutt.

