Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday confirmed that pacer Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against England, beginning August 17. He has been ruled out due to a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear. Olivier had sustained the injury during the four-day tour match against England Lions at The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence in Canterbury.

No replacement has been named for Olivier for the upcoming series. The first Test of the series will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground while the next two will go ahead at Old Trafford and The Oval.

Proteas team doctor, Dr Hashendra Ramjee, in an official Cricket South Africa (CSA) release explained: “Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle."

“Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team," he added.

Proteas Test squad against England Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman



