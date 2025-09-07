England vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Live Updates: With eyes on the clean sweep, South Africa take on England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. With 2-0, the Proteas aiming for a hisotric whitewash in England and Matthew Breetzke will be at the center stage. Breetzke became the first batsman in one-day international history to start his career with five consecutive scores of fifty or more as South Africa beat England by just five runs at Lord's on Thursday for a series-clinching win. Victory gave South Africa an unbeatable 2-0 lead in a three-match contest, with Breetzke's 85 the cornerstone of their imposing 330-8. (Live Scorecard)