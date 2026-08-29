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England vs Pakistan Live Updates 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan On Brink Of Another Humiliation Amid Imran Khan Drama
England vs Pakistan Live Updates 2nd Test Day 3: England will be resuming their innings from 81/3 on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, London.
England vs Pakistan Live Updates 2nd Test Day 3© AFP
England vs Pakistan Live Updates 2nd Test Day 3: England will be resuming their innings from 81/3 on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, London. At Stumps, Emilio Gay (30*) and Harry Brook (7*) remained unbeaten as the hosts lead by 261 runs. Earlier on Day 2, Ollie Robinson took a sensational 4-11 in 13 overs as Pakistan collapsed to 110 all out in the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday. But on a day when 13 wickets fell in total, England then slumped to 13-2 in their second innings on a pitch still offering significant seam movement. England, however, had recovered to 81-3 -- an overall lead of 261 runs -- when bad light forced an early close to the second day. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2026, Aug 27, 2026
Day 3 | Rain Stoppage
ENG
290&81/3 (22.0)
PAK
110
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.68
Batsman
Emilio Gay
30 (69)
Harry Brook
7* (13)
Bowler
Mohammad Abbas
27/0 (8)
Mohammad Ali
27/1 (6)
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ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates
UPDATE - 9.40 am GMT - It is currently drizzling here at Lord's and the covers are on. There are also some dark clouds hovering over the ground. Let's hope it goes away and the rain stops. The start of the play is officially delayed.
A crucial morning session - While the weather forecast predicts passing showers that might cause interruptions, the game is moving at a rapid pace and a decisive result remains well within sight. Pakistan need something truly special from their strike bowlers in this opening hour to claw their way back into contention, while England will aim to bat the opposition completely out of the game. Grab your cup of tea and settle in because another exciting day of Test cricket is about to get underway.
Hosts aiming to build a fortress - England will want to tighten up after losing three early wickets yesterday and focus on constructing steady partnerships. With tricky overhead conditions expected throughout the day, the overnight batters need to show watchful defense early on to absorb the initial burst from the Pakistani seamers. Once the lead stretches past three hundred, the English pacers will be eager to get the red ball in hand and unleash their relentless accuracy once more under helpful overcast skies.
Visitors seeking discipline and fire - For Pakistan, the primary learning from their first innings collapse is the desperate need for application and patience at the crease. Their top order cannot afford loose strokes against a high quality pace attack and must learn to leave the ball whenever needed. Before their batters get another chance, their pacers need to make the morning session count by targeting the stumps and bowling tighter lines to wrap up the English lower order before the target slips completely out of reach.
A cloudy morning at the Home of Cricket - Hello and a very warm welcome back to Lord's for moving day of this riveting Test match between England and Pakistan. The dark London clouds are hovering above, but the atmosphere inside the ground is electric. England find themselves firmly in the driver seat, holding a massive lead of 261 runs with seven wickets still in hand. With three full days left in the contest, the hosts will look to tighten their grip on the match and seal the series, while Pakistan face an uphill battle to stay in the contest.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
That's a wrap - That brings us to the end of an eventful Day 2 of this second Test, with England firmly taking the upper hand and Pakistan now facing a huge challenge to save the game. Day 3, also known as ‘Moving Day’, gets underway at 10 am GMT, but you know the drill - join us well before that for all the build-up. Cheers!
The pacers turn up the heat - Pakistan’s pacers came out firing after the break and gave England plenty to think about, with Khurram Shahzad making early inroads by removing Duckett and Cox. They were also unlucky at times, beating the edge repeatedly without the resulting chances carrying to hand. Root and Gay then steadied England with a 47-run stand before Ali got Root for 24, bringing Brook to the crease. The England batter had a huge lbw appeal to survive first ball, but settled quickly and, with Gay holding firm at the other end, the pair guided England through the rest of the session. Pakistan finally had something to cheer about with the ball, but England still hold the advantage.
Pakistan crumble - Pakistan needed a big partnership after lunch, but England simply kept the pressure on. Awais battled hard for his 46, riding his luck at times, but found precious little support as wickets continued to fall around him. Robinson was outstanding, taking four, while Archer claimed three and Tongue two as Pakistan folded for just 110, handing England a commanding 180-run lead. Imam-ul-Haq’s absence due to his calf injury made Pakistan’s task even tougher.
England finish the job - Pakistan began the day with England on 248/9, but the hosts quickly added 42 runs to stretch their total to 290, with Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue putting together a valuable last-wicket stand. Pakistan’s response was then rocked almost immediately, losing Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique as England’s seamers found their rhythm. At Lunch, Pakistan were 16/2, still 274 runs behind, with Azan Awais showing early signs of resistance.
5.52 pm GMT, STUMPS, DAY 2! A fascinating day of Test cricket comes to an end due to Bad Light as with the lights not improving, the umpires have called for STUMPS. While Day 3 is usually known as ‘Moving Day’, this game has moved along at a rapid pace. England are now firmly in the driver’s seat with a significant 261-run lead and look well placed to bat Pakistan out of the contest. The visitors were hugely disappointing with the bat, but showed some fight with the ball and will need something truly special to stop England from setting a massive target. With rain forecast for Day 3, the conditions could make batting even tougher, adding another layer to what promises to be a crucial day.
5.43 pm GMT - Bad light stops play - The umpires emerge right in the middle of the stumps with the light meter out as well. The Umpires have asked the players to leave the field as the light is not permitting further play for now, at least. England lead by 261 right now. Doesn't look promising with dark clouds destined towards the ground in the backdrop.
Game stopped due to : Rain Stoppage
Game stopped due to : Bad Light
Good length, on top of off, Emilio Gay dabs this to the left of backward point.
Another one, wide of off and on a length, Emilio Gay leaves it.
On a length, around middle and off, shaping away from the batter, Gay leaves it.
Good length, wide of off, Harry Brook cuts this through the point region for one.
Full and on off, Harry Brook keeps it out.
Rizwan comes up to the stumps and fails to gather one that has hit something. Good length, around off, Harry Brook prods onto the front foot and looks to block it out but gets it edged off the front pad and Rizwan gets it deflected off his gloves back onto his left shoulder.