England vs Pakistan Live Updates 2nd Test Day 3: England will be resuming their innings from 81/3 on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, London. At Stumps, Emilio Gay (30*) and Harry Brook (7*) remained unbeaten as the hosts lead by 261 runs. Earlier on Day 2, Ollie Robinson took a sensational 4-11 in 13 overs as Pakistan collapsed to 110 all out in the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday. But on a day when 13 wickets fell in total, England then slumped to 13-2 in their second innings on a pitch still offering significant seam movement. England, however, had recovered to 81-3 -- an overall lead of 261 runs -- when bad light forced an early close to the second day. (Live Scorecard)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade