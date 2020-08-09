England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the ongoing Test series against Pakistan for family reasons, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Sunday. "Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand," said an ECB statement. "He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl (starting) on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August." Stokes played in the England side that beat Pakistan by three wickets at Old Trafford on Saturday to go 1-0 up in three-match series.

More to follow...