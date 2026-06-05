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England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: England's Ollie Robinson Stars With Fiery Spell
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: New Zealand was reeling at 61-6 after bowling outEnglandfor 140 during a chaotic first day of fast bowling in the Lord's test
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 HIghlights© AFP
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: New Zealand was reeling at 61-6 after bowling out England for 140 during a chaotic first day of fast bowling in the Lord's test on Thursday. England's Ollie Robinson had head-shaking figures of 4-10 from six overs at stumps, including three wickets in his first over in a test since February 2024. Robinson snatched the spotlight from New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, who took 5-62 in his first test since February 2024, too. Murky and overcast conditions suited the pacers. There was not one over of spin. The stadium lights were turned on at 2:30 p.m. and remained on, and they were still not bright enough to prevent bad light prompting an early tea and early stumps. (Scorecard)
1st Test, Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, 2026, Jun 04, 2026
Day 3 | Wet Ground Condition
ENG
140&226
NZ
113&36/3 (11.5)
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.04
Batsman
Devon Conway
12 (27)
Bowler
Gus Atkinson
10/2 (3.5)
Josh Tongue
10/1 (3)
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ENG v NZ, 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates
Welcome back for the third innings. The umpires and the players are out in the middle again. Emilio Gay and Ben Duckett open up for England. Kyle Jamieson starts with the new ball. Three slips and a gully in place. Let's go...
... THIRD INNINGS ...
Top order collapses under early pressure - New Zealand suffered a similar collapse to the hosts, crumbling under relentless pressure as they were reduced to 2/3, with Ollie Robinson striking with a triple-wicket maiden that blew away the top order. They never recovered, slipping to 29/6 with little resistance. Glenn Phillips offered brief counter-attacking intent with 34, while Kyle Jamieson played a spirited knock of 38, showing positive intent even as wickets fell around him. However, it wasn’t enough to go past the total, setting up an almost straight second-innings shootout between the two sides.
England edge ahead in a low-scoring scrap - In response to England’s 140, New Zealand have been bundled out for 113, handing the hosts a slender 27-run lead in a low-scoring, gripping contest. The surface continues to offer plenty for the seamers, with uneven bounce and movement making batting a constant battle, just as England’s attack had earlier exposed. The standout moment came from Ollie Robinson, who marked his return to Test cricket at Lord’s in style, ripping through the batting line-up with a memorable five-wicket haul and etching his name onto the iconic honours board. With both sides finding life in the pitch, the match remains finely poised, where every run from here could prove decisive.
OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! New Zealand are bowled out on 113. A perfect delivery from Ollie Robinson to complete the 5-for and get the name etched on the Lord's Honours Board. Good length, angling in on middle and straightening after pitching. Henry is undone as he stays leg side of the delivery, feet rooted in the crease, and pokes at it from the inside, hoping to meet the ball. But the ball flirts with the outside edge and the middle stump gets flattened. Robinson is mobbed by his teammates as he walks off, pats on the back all around. He holds the ball aloft to the Lord's crowd on his way in, and they give him a warm applause.
Now, they take a single. Shade fuller and into the batter. Jamieson heaves it down to long on for a single. Exposes Henry for the last two balls.
Hard length, angled into the batter. Jamieson stands tall, stays leg side and punches it wide of long off, but denies the run.
Back of a length, outside off. Kyle Jamieson wildly swings the bat to loft it over cover, but is beaten all ends up.
FOUR! Jamieson keeps churning on! Good length, outside off at 131 kph. Jamieson clears his front leg and launches it back over the bowler's head, bisecting the infield. Stokes gives chase from long on but cannot get there, and the ball lands just short of the rope. Stokes signals four immediately, and the TV umpire confirms it after checking the replays. New Zealand now trail by 28 runs.
Bump ball! Almost a yorker, outside off. Matt plays with soft hands and jams the bat down. Gets the ball bumped towards Brook at second slip.
Fuller in length, outside off. Henry gets on the front foot and chops it to gully.
Wide outside off, back of a length. Left alone by Henry as it keeps nibbling away.
Hard length, on off, Matt Henry blocks it down the pitch.
Matt Henry is the last man in for New Zealand. He only bowled 4 overs in the first innings and had to go off due to back spasms.
OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! Brilliant piece of bowling by Atkinson. Very full and just outside the off stump. It lands and jags back in a touch due to the slope. Will O'Rourke does not move his feet much and goes through the shot to drive it away to the off side, opening the face of his bat. Gets a thick outside edge and it goes flat to the second slip, where Harry Brook does the rest. New Zealand are 108/9, trailing by 32 runs.
Ben Duckett has been placed at silly point. A short leg is there too.
Not that short, just outside off, Kyle Jamieson gets on top of the bounce and drives it crisply to deep point for a single.
Gus Atkinson replaces Josh Tongue. This 9th-wicket stand is starting to get a bit frustrating for England.
Attacks the stumps, on a fuller length. Will O'Rourke drags the bat out in front of the pads and blocks it solidly to the off side.
Jumps up from the deck, on the leg stump line, Will O'Rourke looks to flick it to the leg side, but gets beaten and is hit on the front pad.