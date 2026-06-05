England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: New Zealand was reeling at 61-6 after bowling out England for 140 during a chaotic first day of fast bowling in the Lord's test on Thursday. England's Ollie Robinson had head-shaking figures of 4-10 from six overs at stumps, including three wickets in his first over in a test since February 2024. Robinson snatched the spotlight from New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, who took 5-62 in his first test since February 2024, too. Murky and overcast conditions suited the pacers. There was not one over of spin. The stadium lights were turned on at 2:30 p.m. and remained on, and they were still not bright enough to prevent bad light prompting an early tea and early stumps. (Scorecard)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss