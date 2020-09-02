Hosts England face Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series in Southampton on Sunday. The former emerged victorious in the series opener on Friday, by a slim margin of two runs. The hosts posted a total of 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, after being sent in to bat by opposition skipper Aaron Finch. Dawid Malan was the top run-getter for England scoring 66 runs off 43 deliveries in an innings comprising of five boundaries and three sixes. Spinners Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell and pacer Kane Richardson accounted for two wickets apiece. The visitors began their chase of 163 confidently, as openers David Warner and Aaron Finch stitched a partnership of 98 runs in nearly 11 overs. However, some cheap dismissals and a good comeback by the English bowlers, saw the hosts clinch a nail-biting victory. A win is necessary for Australia to remain alive in the T20I series, with an English triumph sealing the series in their favour.

When will the England vs Australia 2nd T20I match start?

The second T20I between England and Australia will start on September 6, Sunday.

Where will the England vs Australia 2nd T20I match be played?

The second T20I between England and Australia will be played at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the England vs Australia 2nd T20I match begin?

The second T20I between England and Australia will begin at 6:45 PM PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The second T20I between England and Australia will be telecast on the Sony network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the second T20I between England and Australia will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)