Brendon McCullum's sacking as England Test coach announced Sunday is part of a "long hangover" from a woeful Ashes tour of Australia, according to former England captain Michael Atherton. McCullum will remain in charge of the white-ball set-up but England are now looking for both a new Test coach and captain ahead of next month's series with Pakistan after Ben Stokes announced his international retirement during the recent series-losing clash against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

While England's 'Bazball' era under McCullum and Stokes started with several thrilling wins four years ago, a 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia concluded in January and the subsequent defeat by McCullum's native New Zealand, both marred by off-field drinking incidents, cast doubt over his methods.

"The Test team has been struggling for some time," Atherton, who led England in 54 Tests between 1993 and 2001, told Sky Sports News.

"They have lost seven of their last nine, they are languishing somewhere towards the bottom of the World Test Championship.

"This is really a long hangover from the Ashes. They sold themselves short there –- there has obviously been continuing problems since then, with the loss to New Zealand and the off-field stories. Something had to give."

Atherton added: "Because the Ashes went so badly, it left them (the England hierarchy) with very little wriggle room if things went wrong after that –- and things went wrong against New Zealand."

Nasser Hussain, another ex-England captain called for the return of Andy Flower as Test coach, with the Zimbabwean guiding England to three Ashes series wins between 2009-14 and taking the side to No 1 in the world.

"I love Flower's approach to coaching –- he was meticulous in everything that he did," said Hussain.

"That is what has been lacking in this England Test match side. I would do anything if I was (managing director) Rob Key and the ECB to go and get Andy Flower."

Michael Vaughan, England's 2005 Ashes-winning skipper, said wholesale change was required within the red-ball set-up.

"Enough is enough, we need to move on," he told the Stick to Cricket podcast.

"There is no way in a million years that this management group is maximising… and I hate using the word talent now because talent only takes you so far, and we keep saying there are a talented group of players – well, they keep losing."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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