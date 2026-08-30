England beat Pakistan by 194 runs in four days of the second Test at Lord's on Sunday and comfortably won its first series since December 2024 with a match to spare. Pakistan was inevitably bowled for 194 in a daunting chase of 389 about 45 minutes after tea. Saud Shakeel led his team's first batting resistance in the series and was caught on the boundary for an agonizing 97, the highest score in the series for either team. England had to take only 18 wickets because opening batter Imam-ul-Haq never appeared after tearing his left calf on the first day.

Ollie Robinson led England's four seamers with eight wickets, 4-24 on Sunday and a staggering 8-35 in 27 overs in the match. He was named the player of the match for a third time in three straight Tests.

"It helps to have three (other) guys who bowl at 90 mph, it allows me to just dot up at one end and build the pressure," he said. "It's quite a nice pairing (with Jofra Archer) to open the bowling, someone bowling that quickly and swinging the ball the other way from me. Long may it continue."

Robinson took 7-77 against New Zealand in June and 8-80 against Pakistan in the innings win in Leeds last week. The most recent England bowlers to take at least seven wickets in three consecutive matches were Steve Harmison in 2003-04 and Ian Botham in 1984-85.

The third and last Test doesn't start until Sept. 9 in Birmingham.

Pakistan suffered its 10th defeat in its last 11 away Tests. Its lack of batting grit in the series - it still hasn't cracked a 200 total - made Shakeel's resilience against Robinson's relentless line and length and Archer's searing pace the highlight of the afternoon.

Shakeel and Shan Masood fashioned a 97-run partnership from 14-3 that frustrated England for nearly four hours.

But Robinson broke the partnership an hour out from a delayed tea when he pinned Masood. Robinson quickly added Mohammad Rizwan, his 99th Test wicket, and didn't bowl again.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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