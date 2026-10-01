England will be without the injured Jos Buttler for the upcoming ODI tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka but spinner Adil Rashid returns to the squad after a hand injury. Buttler sustained a hamstring injury during last week's home series win over the Sri Lankans and won't recover in time for the tri-series taking place in Pakistan at the end of this month. Also missing from the squad announced Thursday was fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is being rested for the tour.

Rashid, a key member of England's white-ball team for the past decade, missed the entire ODI series against Sri Lanka last week because of an injury to his right bowling hand.

He makes the squad along with Sam Curran, who is available again after a groin injury.

Legspinner Mason Crane, whose last appearance for England was in the 2018 Ashes series, has been called up and is set for his ODI debut.

The tri-series takes place in Rawalpindi and Lahore starting Oct. 18, with the final on Oct. 31.



England squad:

Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue





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