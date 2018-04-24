 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

England Skipper Joe Root Backs Plans For 100-Ball Format

Updated: 24 April 2018 16:31 IST

Joe Root thinks the new format, called The Hundred, is going to appeal to a new audience.

England Skipper Joe Root Backs Plans For 100-Ball Format
England Skipper Joe Root backed the plans for the 100-ball format © AFP

England skipper Joe Root on Tuesday backed the controversial plans for a domestic 100-ball competition saying it could attract a new audience to Test cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board's proposal to introduce a new format, tentatively titled "The Hundred", with 15 regular six-ball overs and one 10-ball over, has proved divisive since an announcement last week but the England skipper is on board with the idea. One of the fundamental aims of the ECB is to simplify the game for a fresh audience, specifically women and children, and Root thinks if the format takes off it could lead to interest in the longer forms of the game.

"It's going to appeal to a completely new audience and I think that's great," Root told the 'i' newspaper. "The more people and kids we can get into the sport, the better.

"We've got to be very careful we don't measure it against the other formats... it's something to gather a new audience and gain interest, not a threat to other formats. As players, working with the ICC (International Cricket Council), we've got to make sure the other formats don't suffer but it has a place in the game and, hopefully, we'll see that over time.

"There will be people that compare it to Twenty20 and worry it might take away interest from Test cricket, but it's important to remember it will bring new people to the game.

"It might be someone who didn't know much about the game before and then goes on to watch a Test match and gets immersed in that. That's the way I'd like to look at it."

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Joe Root England Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Joe Root backed the controversial plans for a domestic 100-ball league
  • Root said it attract a new audience to Test cricket
  • Root thinks could lead to interest in the longer forms of the game
Related Articles
England Skipper Joe Root Hails New Zealand Cricket Culture
England Skipper Joe Root Hails New Zealand Cricket Culture
Joe Root Not Suspicious Of Ball-Tampering By Steve Smith
Joe Root Not Suspicious Of Ball-Tampering By Steve Smith's Australia During Ashes
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: Trent Boult, Neil Wagner Help New Zealand Crush England By An Innings And 49 Runs
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: Trent Boult, Neil Wagner Help New Zealand Crush England By An Innings And 49 Runs
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: England Three Down, Need Another 237 To Save Test
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: England Three Down, Need Another 237 To Save Test
New Zealand vs England, 1st Day-Night Test: England Narrowly Avoid Lowest Total In Test Cricket History
New Zealand vs England, 1st Day-Night Test: England Narrowly Avoid Lowest Total In Test Cricket History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.