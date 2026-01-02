Hard-hitting middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs was one of the biggest names to miss out on selection as South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, retained seven players from the 2024 edition in its provisional squad of 15 for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Apart from Markram, veteran opener Quinton de Kock, pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, hard-hitting David Miller, and seasoned left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj are part of the current set-up, having played that fateful final in 2024 when the Proteas lost to Rohit Sharma's India.

The new entrants in the squad include young batting sensation Dewald Brevis, pacer Kwena Maphaka, all-rounder Corbin Bosch, batters Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, and Donovan Ferreira, along with spinner George Linde.

Smith has been rewarded for his performances in the domestic T20 Challenge and the ongoing SA20.

South Africa have been drawn in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates.

They will begin their campaign against Canada in Ahmedabad on February 9.

Squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.